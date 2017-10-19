Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)
TREN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
315.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.55 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs316.05
Open
Rs317.40
Day's High
Rs319.65
Day's Low
Rs314.00
Volume
35,927
Avg. Vol
251,564
52-wk High
Rs328.95
52-wk Low
Rs175.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|4,364.00
|4,364.00
|4,364.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|29,780.00
|31,410.00
|28,150.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|22,595.30
|23,664.00
|22,044.00
|37,935.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|26,917.70
|27,399.00
|26,600.00
|49,544.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|4.55
|4.80
|4.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|3.60
|3.80
|3.40
|6.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|5.43
|6.00
|4.90
|9.23
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,364.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|29,780.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22,595.30
|22,595.30
|22,595.30
|22,595.30
|37,935.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26,917.70
|26,917.70
|26,917.70
|26,917.70
|49,544.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4.55
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|6.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5.43
|5.43
|5.43
|5.43
|9.23
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-India's Trent issues, allots commercial paper worth 1 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Trent gets members' nod for re-appointment of Philip N Auld as MD
- BRIEF-Trent Ltd June-qtr net profit up y/y
- BRIEF-Trent to buy fashion apparel business of Trent Hypermarket
- BRIEF-Trent issues and allotted commercial paper of an amount of 1 bln rupees