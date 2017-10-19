Edition:
Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)

TREN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

315.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs316.05
Open
Rs317.40
Day's High
Rs319.65
Day's Low
Rs314.00
Volume
35,927
Avg. Vol
251,564
52-wk High
Rs328.95
52-wk Low
Rs175.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4,364.00 4,364.00 4,364.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 29,780.00 31,410.00 28,150.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 22,595.30 23,664.00 22,044.00 37,935.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 26,917.70 27,399.00 26,600.00 49,544.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 4.55 4.80 4.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 3.60 3.80 3.40 6.70
Year Ending Mar-19 3 5.43 6.00 4.90 9.23

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,364.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 29,780.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 22,595.30 22,595.30 22,595.30 22,595.30 37,935.00
Year Ending Mar-19 26,917.70 26,917.70 26,917.70 26,917.70 49,544.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4.55 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3.60 3.60 3.60 3.60 6.70
Year Ending Mar-19 5.43 5.43 5.43 5.43 9.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

