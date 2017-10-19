Edition:
United States

Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)

TRIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

100.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs100.20
Open
Rs100.50
Day's High
Rs100.90
Day's Low
Rs99.70
Volume
230,156
Avg. Vol
1,365,587
52-wk High
Rs109.50
52-wk Low
Rs49.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.25 1.25 1.29 1.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 46,518.50 46,611.00 46,426.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 52,049.60 55,100.00 49,401.00 52,739.50
Year Ending Mar-19 8 58,233.40 65,030.00 53,188.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 6.60 6.60 6.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 7.55 8.73 5.70 8.30
Year Ending Mar-19 8 9.99 11.50 8.20 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-12 7,520.00 8,012.49 492.49 6.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 46,518.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 52,049.60 52,049.60 52,049.60 52,033.20 52,739.50
Year Ending Mar-19 58,233.40 58,233.40 58,233.40 58,303.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7.55 7.55 7.55 7.43 8.30
Year Ending Mar-19 9.99 9.99 9.99 9.87 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Trident Ltd News