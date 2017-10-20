Transgene SA (TRNG.PA)
TRNG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
3.34EUR
20 Oct 2017
3.34EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.01 (-0.30%)
€-0.01 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
€3.35
€3.35
Open
€3.35
€3.35
Day's High
€3.40
€3.40
Day's Low
€3.30
€3.30
Volume
65,688
65,688
Avg. Vol
74,550
74,550
52-wk High
€3.79
€3.79
52-wk Low
€2.43
€2.43
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.33
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|8.43
|10.00
|7.10
|13.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|32.51
|121.20
|8.00
|6.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|-0.62
|-0.46
|-1.00
|-0.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|-0.11
|1.58
|-0.65
|-0.69
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8.43
|8.43
|8.42
|8.81
|13.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|32.51
|32.51
|32.51
|10.40
|6.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.62
|-0.62
|-0.62
|-0.54
|-0.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.53
|-0.69
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Transgene Q3 operating revenue drops to 1.4 million euros
- BRIEF-Transgene presents clinical data on TG1050 regarding chronic hepatitis B
- BRIEF-Transgene peer reviewed TG4010’s ability to induce broad CD8+ responses
- BRIEF-Transgene and Randox sign collaboration to develop oncolytic virotherapies
- BRIEF-Transgene H1 operating loss widens at 16.1 million euros