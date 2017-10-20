Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 231.21 248.02 212.01 208.58 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 249.96 275.18 224.75 222.33 Year Ending Dec-17 7 921.96 961.00 877.00 801.00 Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,068.80 1,258.00 941.88 1,020.38 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 -0.00 0.02 -0.04 -0.01 Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 0.00 0.02 -0.01 -0.00 Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.04 0.07 0.02 -0.12 Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.00 0.09 -0.10 0.01