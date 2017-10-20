Edition:
United States

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO)

TRQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.01CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
$4.03
Open
$4.03
Day's High
$4.09
Day's Low
$3.97
Volume
411,115
Avg. Vol
1,050,181
52-wk High
$5.03
52-wk Low
$3.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.00 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.12 2.14 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 231.21 248.02 212.01 208.58
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 249.96 275.18 224.75 222.33
Year Ending Dec-17 7 921.96 961.00 877.00 801.00
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,068.80 1,258.00 941.88 1,020.38
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 -0.00 0.02 -0.04 -0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 0.00 0.02 -0.01 -0.00
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.04 0.07 0.02 -0.12
Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.00 0.09 -0.10 0.01

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 220.09 203.67 16.42 7.46
Quarter Ending Mar-17 231.32 237.47 6.14 2.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 214.11 224.54 10.44 4.87
Quarter Ending Sep-16 228.56 226.34 2.22 0.97
Quarter Ending Jun-16 316.13 329.70 13.57 4.29
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.01 0.01 0.02 -225.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.00 0.02 0.02 733.33
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.01 0.05 0.06 -835.29
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.02 -0.02 0.00 -8.26
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.01 0.01 0.00 38.89

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 231.21 233.31 230.56 223.44 208.58
Quarter Ending Mar-18 249.96 255.38 224.75 218.69 222.33
Year Ending Dec-17 921.96 921.86 898.26 874.44 801.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1,068.80 1,049.58 1,009.28 994.92 1,020.38
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.00 -0.00 -0.00 -0.01 -0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.00 0.00 -0.00 -0.00 -0.00
Year Ending Dec-17 0.04 0.05 0.02 0.01 -0.12
Year Ending Dec-18 0.00 0.02 -0.00 -0.01 0.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 2 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 5 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd News

» More TRQ.TO News