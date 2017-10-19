Tata Elxsi Ltd (TTEX.NS)
TTEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
837.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2,357.73
|2,312.76
|44.97
|1.91
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|2,246.26
|1,907.55
|338.71
|15.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|2,030.71
|1,985.98
|44.73
|2.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|1,623.61
|1,722.01
|98.40
|6.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Tata Elxsi allots bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
- BRIEF-Tata Elxsi gets shareholders' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co
- BRIEF-Tata Elxsi appoints H V Muralidharan as CFO
- BRIEF-India's Tata Elxsi June-qtr profit rises about 19 pct
- BRIEF-Airports Authority of India selects Tata Elxsi as specialist design consultancy