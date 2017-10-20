TT electronics PLC (TTG.L)
TTG.L on London Stock Exchange
225.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
226.25
Open
228.00
Day's High
228.00
Day's Low
225.00
Volume
42,334
Avg. Vol
272,879
52-wk High
245.00
52-wk Low
128.35
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|568.93
|607.00
|553.42
|575.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|367.21
|370.00
|365.56
|590.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|13.47
|13.80
|12.90
|11.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|11.67
|12.70
|11.30
|13.37
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|568.93
|568.93
|568.93
|583.20
|575.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|367.21
|367.21
|367.21
|511.75
|590.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13.47
|13.47
|13.47
|13.53
|11.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|13.12
|13.37
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0