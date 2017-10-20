Edition:
TT electronics PLC (TTG.L)

TTG.L on London Stock Exchange

225.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
226.25
Open
228.00
Day's High
228.00
Day's Low
225.00
Volume
42,334
Avg. Vol
272,879
52-wk High
245.00
52-wk Low
128.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 568.93 607.00 553.42 575.30
Year Ending Dec-18 5 367.21 370.00 365.56 590.71
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 13.47 13.80 12.90 11.87
Year Ending Dec-18 6 11.67 12.70 11.30 13.37

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 568.93 568.93 568.93 583.20 575.30
Year Ending Dec-18 367.21 367.21 367.21 511.75 590.71
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13.47 13.47 13.47 13.53 11.87
Year Ending Dec-18 11.67 11.67 11.67 13.12 13.37

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

