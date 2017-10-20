Edition:
Takkt AG (TTKG.DE)

TTKG.DE on Xetra

19.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.18 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
€19.68
Open
€19.72
Day's High
€19.75
Day's Low
€19.44
Volume
27,909
Avg. Vol
45,670
52-wk High
€23.31
52-wk Low
€18.73

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 5 5 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.56 2.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,156.18 1,170.00 1,136.30 1,173.36
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,211.47 1,231.20 1,190.00 1,208.41
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 1.26 1.40 1.16 1.43
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1.40 1.47 1.32 1.53
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 5.18 6.10 4.25 6.91

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 287.13 288.80 1.67 0.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 281.30 283.30 2.00 0.71
Quarter Ending Mar-16 266.40 273.70 7.30 2.74
Quarter Ending Dec-15 265.90 275.17 9.27 3.49
Quarter Ending Sep-15 279.40 282.70 3.30 1.18

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,156.18 1,156.18 1,158.99 1,158.99 1,173.36
Year Ending Dec-18 1,211.47 1,211.47 1,214.30 1,214.30 1,208.41

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings

