Technotrans AG (TTRGn.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 206.50 210.00 202.00 180.73 Year Ending Dec-18 4 220.75 225.00 212.00 201.26 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 1.70 1.81 1.54 1.36 Year Ending Dec-18 4 1.96 2.11 1.70 1.66 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 24.40 24.40 24.40 1.00