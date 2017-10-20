Edition:
United States

Technotrans AG (TTRGn.DE)

TTRGn.DE on Xetra

46.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
€46.10
Open
€46.38
Day's High
€47.30
Day's Low
€45.60
Volume
16,023
Avg. Vol
17,627
52-wk High
€51.71
52-wk Low
€21.42

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 206.50 210.00 202.00 180.73
Year Ending Dec-18 4 220.75 225.00 212.00 201.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1.70 1.81 1.54 1.36
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1.96 2.11 1.70 1.66
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 24.40 24.40 24.40 1.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 50.10 52.79 2.69 5.36
Quarter Ending Sep-16 36.93 39.71 2.78 7.53
Quarter Ending Jun-16 32.80 33.15 0.35 1.07
Quarter Ending Mar-16 31.00 30.40 0.60 1.93
Quarter Ending Sep-15 30.50 31.27 0.77 2.51

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 206.50 206.50 205.25 201.50 180.73
Year Ending Dec-18 220.75 220.50 218.00 212.06 201.26

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Technotrans AG News

» More TTRGn.DE News