Technotrans AG (TTRGn.DE)
TTRGn.DE on Xetra
46.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.10 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
€46.10
Open
€46.38
Day's High
€47.30
Day's Low
€45.60
Volume
16,023
Avg. Vol
17,627
52-wk High
€51.71
52-wk Low
€21.42
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|206.50
|210.00
|202.00
|180.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|220.75
|225.00
|212.00
|201.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1.70
|1.81
|1.54
|1.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1.96
|2.11
|1.70
|1.66
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|24.40
|24.40
|24.40
|1.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|50.10
|52.79
|2.69
|5.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|36.93
|39.71
|2.78
|7.53
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|32.80
|33.15
|0.35
|1.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|31.00
|30.40
|0.60
|1.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|30.50
|31.27
|0.77
|2.51
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|206.50
|206.50
|205.25
|201.50
|180.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|220.75
|220.50
|218.00
|212.06
|201.26
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings