TVS Srichakra Ltd (TVSC.NS)

TVSC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,110.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs47.80 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
Rs3,062.20
Open
Rs3,083.70
Day's High
Rs3,122.60
Day's Low
Rs3,075.00
Volume
2,074
Avg. Vol
7,393
52-wk High
Rs4,340.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,925.15

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,694.00 5,151.30 542.70 9.53
Quarter Ending Mar-14 4,301.33 4,488.16 186.83 4.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

