TV Today Network Ltd (TVTO.NS)

TVTO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

353.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.05 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs352.45
Open
Rs356.50
Day's High
Rs356.50
Day's Low
Rs350.00
Volume
19,902
Avg. Vol
247,786
52-wk High
Rs434.35
52-wk Low
Rs210.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5,623.67 5,725.00 5,476.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 6,597.63 6,974.00 6,300.52 7,259.33
Year Ending Mar-19 3 7,254.85 7,682.00 6,804.56 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 15.73 16.30 15.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 20.01 21.10 19.20 23.37
Year Ending Mar-19 3 23.69 24.60 22.06 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-12 751.00 672.75 78.25 10.42
Quarter Ending Jun-12 716.62 705.75 10.88 1.52
Quarter Ending Dec-11 894.51 786.79 107.72 12.04
Quarter Ending Jun-11 792.49 703.70 88.79 11.20

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 5,623.67 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6,597.63 6,597.63 6,597.63 6,597.63 7,259.33
Year Ending Mar-19 7,254.85 7,254.85 7,254.85 7,254.85 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 15.73 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 20.01 20.01 20.01 20.01 23.37
Year Ending Mar-19 23.69 23.69 23.69 23.69 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

