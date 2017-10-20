Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 3,926.78 4,123.25 3,862.00 3,482.54 Year Ending Dec-18 14 4,095.63 4,289.42 3,974.00 3,536.95 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 13 19.13 20.65 15.81 16.85 Year Ending Dec-18 14 20.89 22.00 19.27 16.73 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.08 8.85 3.10 -3.80