Tyman PLC (TYMN.L)

TYMN.L on London Stock Exchange

330.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
331.25
Open
332.25
Day's High
332.25
Day's Low
325.00
Volume
1,127,320
Avg. Vol
263,788
52-wk High
369.50
52-wk Low
239.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 526.36 535.80 519.00 485.99
Year Ending Dec-18 7 539.68 551.69 532.00 497.37
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 27.73 28.60 27.09 24.17
Year Ending Dec-18 7 29.80 30.50 29.30 26.43

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 526.36 526.36 526.36 525.59 485.99
Year Ending Dec-18 539.68 539.68 539.68 538.90 497.37
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 27.73 27.73 27.73 27.71 24.17
Year Ending Dec-18 29.80 29.80 29.80 29.80 26.43

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

