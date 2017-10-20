Tyman PLC (TYMN.L)
TYMN.L on London Stock Exchange
330.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|526.36
|535.80
|519.00
|485.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|539.68
|551.69
|532.00
|497.37
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|27.73
|28.60
|27.09
|24.17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|29.80
|30.50
|29.30
|26.43
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|526.36
|526.36
|526.36
|525.59
|485.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|539.68
|539.68
|539.68
|538.90
|497.37
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27.73
|27.73
|27.73
|27.71
|24.17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|29.80
|29.80
|29.80
|29.80
|26.43
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0