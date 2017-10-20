Tyman PLC (TYMN.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 7 526.36 535.80 519.00 485.99 Year Ending Dec-18 7 539.68 551.69 532.00 497.37 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 27.73 28.60 27.09 24.17 Year Ending Dec-18 7 29.80 30.50 29.30 26.43