Uranium Participation Corp (U.TO)

U.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
$3.49
Open
$3.47
Day's High
$3.53
Day's Low
$3.47
Volume
74,510
Avg. Vol
91,871
52-wk High
$4.73
52-wk Low
$3.47

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- February 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 2 4 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.50 2.50 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 1 -1.38 -1.38 -1.38 --
Year Ending Feb-18 1 0.79 0.79 0.79 --
Year Ending Feb-19 1 1.95 1.95 1.95 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Feb-16 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 0.00 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Uranium Participation Corp News

