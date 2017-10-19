United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)
UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
836.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|5.33
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.71
|4.00
|3.88
|3.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|50,261.60
|55,438.50
|47,910.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|51,549.40
|54,416.00
|49,656.00
|63,622.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|59,441.70
|62,204.60
|56,630.00
|72,188.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3.42
|3.42
|3.42
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|11.54
|14.10
|9.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|10.96
|14.23
|8.60
|16.82
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|14.40
|16.30
|12.40
|12.21
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|50,261.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|51,549.40
|51,549.40
|52,551.30
|52,155.00
|63,622.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|59,441.70
|59,441.70
|60,328.80
|60,058.80
|72,188.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings