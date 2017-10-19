Uflex Ltd (UFLX.NS)
UFLX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
469.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|62,279.60
|62,279.60
|62,279.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|68,625.50
|68,625.50
|68,625.50
|71,245.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|72,399.90
|72,399.90
|72,399.90
|76,685.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|50.05
|50.05
|50.05
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|52.52
|52.52
|52.52
|58.21
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|56.29
|56.29
|56.29
|68.60
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|17,781.60
|15,958.30
|1,823.31
|10.25
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|15,807.00
|14,632.40
|1,174.60
|7.43
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|17,286.80
|15,248.70
|2,038.10
|11.79
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|17,378.70
|14,826.00
|2,552.71
|14.69
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|12,838.20
|10,856.20
|1,982.02
|15.44
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14.63
|12.89
|1.74
|11.89
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|12.57
|10.21
|2.36
|18.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|11.59
|10.77
|0.82
|7.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|9.69
|7.90
|1.79
|18.47
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|35.65
|6.79
|28.86
|80.95
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|62,279.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|68,625.50
|68,625.50
|68,625.50
|68,950.80
|71,245.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|72,399.90
|72,399.90
|72,399.90
|73,087.80
|76,685.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|50.05
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|52.52
|52.52
|52.52
|54.87
|58.21
|Year Ending Mar-19
|56.29
|56.29
|56.29
|60.96
|68.60
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0