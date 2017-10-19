Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (UJVF.NS)
UJVF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
342.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|4.20
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.45
|2.45
|2.33
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|2,203.50
|2,447.00
|1,960.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|2,820.00
|2,820.00
|2,820.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|9,123.50
|9,493.00
|8,835.12
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|9,829.84
|10,772.40
|9,066.00
|11,415.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|12,287.90
|13,353.40
|11,158.00
|14,501.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|4.20
|5.00
|3.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|18.89
|20.70
|14.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|5.29
|15.56
|-2.20
|19.66
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|18.66
|24.30
|16.00
|24.57
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,825.00
|1,661.50
|163.50
|8.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,203.50
|1,528.38
|675.12
|30.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,413.00
|2,289.88
|123.12
|5.10
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,220.00
|3,569.92
|1,349.92
|60.81
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,203.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2,820.00
|2,820.00
|2,820.00
|2,820.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9,123.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9,829.84
|9,725.11
|9,877.82
|9,988.09
|11,415.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12,287.90
|12,287.90
|12,287.90
|12,436.90
|14,501.60
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings