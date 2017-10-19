Edition:
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (UJVF.NS)

UJVF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

342.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.05 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs346.75
Open
Rs346.75
Day's High
Rs348.50
Day's Low
Rs339.70
Volume
195,597
Avg. Vol
2,082,648
52-wk High
Rs475.50
52-wk Low
Rs284.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 4.20 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.45 2.45 2.33 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 2,203.50 2,447.00 1,960.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 2,820.00 2,820.00 2,820.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 9,123.50 9,493.00 8,835.12 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 9,829.84 10,772.40 9,066.00 11,415.00
Year Ending Mar-19 11 12,287.90 13,353.40 11,158.00 14,501.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 4.20 5.00 3.40 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4.00 4.00 4.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 18.89 20.70 14.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 5.29 15.56 -2.20 19.66
Year Ending Mar-19 11 18.66 24.30 16.00 24.57

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,825.00 1,661.50 163.50 8.96
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,203.50 1,528.38 675.12 30.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,413.00 2,289.88 123.12 5.10
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,220.00 3,569.92 1,349.92 60.81

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,203.50 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2,820.00 2,820.00 2,820.00 2,820.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9,123.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9,829.84 9,725.11 9,877.82 9,988.09 11,415.00
Year Ending Mar-19 12,287.90 12,287.90 12,287.90 12,436.90 14,501.60

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

