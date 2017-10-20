Edition:
United States

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

ULVR.L on London Stock Exchange

4,161.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-138.00 (-3.21%)
Prev Close
4,299.00
Open
4,280.00
Day's High
4,292.50
Day's Low
4,161.00
Volume
5,435,653
Avg. Vol
2,738,383
52-wk High
4,557.50
52-wk Low
3,050.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 9 9 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.30 2.30 2.30

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 14,036.30 14,930.60 13,142.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 53,962.60 55,111.00 52,230.20 54,352.40
Year Ending Dec-18 19 54,575.80 59,102.00 51,512.00 56,916.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 2.22 2.33 2.12 1.97
Year Ending Dec-18 21 2.42 2.63 2.20 2.14
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 13.01 17.50 9.30 10.74

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14,495.00 14,406.00 89.00 0.61
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,168.20 13,319.00 150.75 1.14
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,172.80 13,050.00 122.80 0.93
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,411.80 13,380.00 31.75 0.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 14,036.30 13,735.20 301.17 2.15

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 14,036.30 14,036.30 13,289.00 13,289.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 53,962.60 54,414.10 54,539.20 54,818.40 54,352.40
Year Ending Dec-18 54,575.80 55,139.40 55,717.20 56,113.20 56,916.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.22 2.24 2.23 2.21 1.97
Year Ending Dec-18 2.42 2.43 2.42 2.43 2.14

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 7 2 9
Year Ending Dec-18 1 8 1 12
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 8 4 9
Year Ending Dec-18 2 7 5 10

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Unilever PLC News

» More ULVR.L News