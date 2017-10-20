Unipar Carbocloro SA (UNIP6.SA)
UNIP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.42BRL
20 Oct 2017
13.42BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.21 (+1.59%)
R$ 0.21 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.21
R$ 13.21
Open
R$ 13.30
R$ 13.30
Day's High
R$ 13.45
R$ 13.45
Day's Low
R$ 13.14
R$ 13.14
Volume
41,500
41,500
Avg. Vol
137,220
137,220
52-wk High
R$ 14.15
R$ 14.15
52-wk Low
R$ 6.40
R$ 6.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-09
|1,377.00
|1,395.45
|18.45
|1.34
|Quarter Ending Jun-09
|1,270.50
|1,012.91
|257.59
|20.27
|Quarter Ending Mar-09
|1,034.60
|1,079.96
|45.36
|4.38
|Quarter Ending Dec-08
|1,081.40
|1,117.43
|36.03
|3.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-08
|2,142.00
|1,570.41
|571.59
|26.69
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-09
|0.00
|0.54
|0.54
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-09
|6.80
|1.15
|5.65
|83.09
|Quarter Ending Mar-09
|-1.10
|-0.90
|0.20
|-18.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-08
|-0.10
|-6.03
|5.93
|-5,930.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-08
|-1.00
|-1.70
|0.70
|-70.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings