Unichem Laboratories Ltd (UNLB.NS)
UNLB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
251.00INR
19 Oct 2017
251.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.20 (+0.08%)
Rs0.20 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs250.80
Rs250.80
Open
Rs253.65
Rs253.65
Day's High
Rs253.65
Rs253.65
Day's Low
Rs250.00
Rs250.00
Volume
12,888
12,888
Avg. Vol
56,892
56,892
52-wk High
Rs328.00
Rs328.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.00
Rs231.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|1.80
|1.86
|1.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|15,520.60
|16,534.00
|14,262.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|17,871.50
|19,118.00
|16,701.00
|17,944.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|20,201.80
|21,788.00
|19,007.00
|19,732.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|13.25
|15.40
|11.49
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|15.68
|18.90
|12.20
|20.12
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|20.52
|24.30
|18.60
|24.40
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|15.90
|19.80
|12.00
|27.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1,985.00
|1,866.78
|118.22
|5.96
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15,520.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17,871.50
|17,871.50
|17,938.40
|17,938.40
|17,944.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20,201.80
|20,201.80
|20,279.20
|20,279.20
|19,732.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13.25
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15.68
|15.68
|15.68
|15.68
|20.12
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20.52
|20.52
|20.52
|20.52
|24.40
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets ANDA approval for Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets
- BRIEF-India's Unichem Labs June-qtr profit falls
- BRIEF-Unichem Laboratories gets ANDA approval from USFDA for hypertension treating tablets
- BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from USFDA for co's manufacturing facility at Goa
- BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility