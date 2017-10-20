Edition:
Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)

UTG.L on London Stock Exchange

710.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-7.00 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
717.00
Open
713.00
Day's High
720.00
Day's Low
710.00
Volume
969,584
Avg. Vol
663,966
52-wk High
728.50
52-wk Low
541.57

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.78 1.78 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 175.74 187.29 167.40 178.62
Year Ending Dec-18 3 187.84 198.11 178.80 162.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 29.76 30.52 29.20 29.44
Year Ending Dec-18 8 34.33 35.73 32.70 33.87
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.40 14.80 12.00 --

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 175.74 175.74 175.74 174.73 178.62
Year Ending Dec-18 187.84 187.84 187.84 187.96 162.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 29.76 29.76 29.74 29.72 29.44
Year Ending Dec-18 34.33 34.33 34.31 34.42 33.87

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Unite Group PLC News

