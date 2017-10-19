Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)
VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
494.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.05 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs498.15
Open
Rs495.00
Day's High
Rs504.00
Day's Low
Rs492.00
Volume
1,473
Avg. Vol
89,764
52-wk High
Rs573.40
52-wk Low
Rs340.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.17
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|39,953.00
|40,803.00
|38,669.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|45,740.30
|46,727.00
|44,525.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|11.35
|12.00
|11.13
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|15.08
|15.70
|14.30
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|16,990.50
|16,263.00
|727.45
|4.28
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|12.60
|13.45
|0.85
|6.75
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|39,953.00
|39,953.00
|39,613.20
|39,613.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|45,740.30
|45,740.30
|45,635.60
|45,635.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11.35
|11.35
|11.39
|11.39
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15.08
|15.08
|14.96
|14.96
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0