Edition:
United States

Vicat SA (VCTP.PA)

VCTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

64.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.84 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
€63.86
Open
€64.00
Day's High
€65.16
Day's Low
€64.00
Volume
20,502
Avg. Vol
30,440
52-wk High
€67.43
52-wk Low
€53.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.40 2.44 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 2,495.39 2,551.00 2,443.18 2,604.62
Year Ending Dec-18 9 2,572.98 2,663.00 2,508.00 2,745.43
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 3.30 3.83 2.89 3.74
Year Ending Dec-18 10 3.88 4.54 3.21 4.36

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 548.00 561.22 13.22 2.41
Quarter Ending Sep-12 622.00 602.23 19.77 3.18
Quarter Ending Jun-12 672.00 644.00 28.00 4.17
Quarter Ending Mar-12 509.00 485.00 24.00 4.72
Quarter Ending Dec-11 498.00 537.47 39.47 7.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,495.39 2,495.39 2,515.55 2,517.92 2,604.62
Year Ending Dec-18 2,572.98 2,572.98 2,600.17 2,603.29 2,745.43
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.30 3.30 3.34 3.34 3.74
Year Ending Dec-18 3.88 3.88 3.91 3.92 4.36

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Vicat SA News