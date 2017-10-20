Edition:
United States

Victrex PLC (VCTX.L)

VCTX.L on London Stock Exchange

2,419.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

23.00 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
2,396.00
Open
2,397.00
Day's High
2,424.00
Day's Low
2,396.00
Volume
152,216
Avg. Vol
274,691
52-wk High
2,472.57
52-wk Low
1,672.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 10 10 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.78 2.78 2.94 2.94

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 18 281.02 295.00 269.20 266.68
Year Ending Sep-18 18 305.39 321.46 290.70 284.47
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 19 113.87 122.18 104.00 100.03
Year Ending Sep-18 19 126.93 134.40 118.42 110.09
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 11.32 13.20 9.10 4.87

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 281.02 280.54 280.47 280.31 266.68
Year Ending Sep-18 305.39 304.58 304.88 303.67 284.47
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 113.87 113.01 112.84 103.97 100.03
Year Ending Sep-18 126.93 125.99 125.17 115.15 110.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 2 0 3 1
Year Ending Sep-18 2 0 2 2
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 2 0 3 3
Year Ending Sep-18 2 1 4 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Victrex PLC News