Victrex PLC (VCTX.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 18 281.02 295.00 269.20 266.68 Year Ending Sep-18 18 305.39 321.46 290.70 284.47 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 19 113.87 122.18 104.00 100.03 Year Ending Sep-18 19 126.93 134.40 118.42 110.09 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 11.32 13.20 9.10 4.87