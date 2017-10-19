Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)
VENK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,365.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-14.85 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs2,379.90
Open
Rs2,385.00
Day's High
Rs2,389.30
Day's Low
Rs2,356.00
Volume
19,424
Avg. Vol
264,746
52-wk High
Rs2,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs397.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|24,176.50
|24,390.00
|23,963.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|26,929.60
|27,123.00
|26,736.30
|27,059.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|29,901.30
|30,660.00
|29,142.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|49.90
|56.40
|43.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|111.00
|117.20
|104.80
|68.35
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|129.10
|138.70
|119.49
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,718.00
|5,824.10
|1,106.10
|23.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,755.00
|5,630.90
|875.90
|18.42
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.40
|29.61
|29.21
|7,302.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.60
|0.25
|2.35
|90.38
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24,176.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26,929.60
|26,929.60
|26,929.60
|28,167.40
|27,059.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29,901.30
|29,901.30
|29,901.30
|32,199.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|49.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|111.00
|111.00
|111.00
|114.68
|68.35
|Year Ending Mar-19
|129.10
|129.10
|129.10
|134.55
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0