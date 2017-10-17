Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (VESTL.IS)
VESTL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.48TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.33
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|11,151.50
|11,335.90
|10,967.00
|10,909.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|12,438.50
|13,142.10
|11,735.00
|12,162.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.68
|0.68
|0.68
|0.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.78
|0.78
|0.78
|0.74
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,980.00
|2,958.43
|978.43
|49.42
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,287.00
|2,382.87
|95.87
|4.19
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,030.00
|2,775.82
|254.18
|8.39
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,459.00
|2,116.96
|342.04
|13.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|2,170.00
|1,597.46
|572.54
|26.38
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11,151.50
|11,151.50
|11,151.50
|10,967.00
|10,909.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12,438.50
|12,438.50
|12,438.50
|11,735.00
|12,162.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings