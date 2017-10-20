Edition:
Virbac SA (VIRB.PA)

VIRB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

116.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.00 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
€115.50
Open
€115.60
Day's High
€118.05
Day's Low
€115.60
Volume
12,414
Avg. Vol
8,127
52-wk High
€177.30
52-wk Low
€115.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.80 2.75 2.75 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 884.94 895.00 880.00 939.66
Year Ending Dec-18 5 923.18 934.00 913.00 992.44
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 4.36 5.56 3.08 6.87
Year Ending Dec-18 5 5.87 7.01 4.51 8.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 22.50 22.50 22.50 100.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 145.50 185.00 39.50 27.15

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 884.94 882.42 884.92 901.42 939.66
Year Ending Dec-18 923.18 921.72 925.45 946.12 992.44
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.36 4.68 4.82 5.56 6.87
Year Ending Dec-18 5.87 6.20 5.89 6.90 8.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Virbac SA News

