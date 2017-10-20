Virbac SA (VIRB.PA)
VIRB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
116.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
116.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.00 (+0.87%)
€1.00 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
€115.50
€115.50
Open
€115.60
€115.60
Day's High
€118.05
€118.05
Day's Low
€115.60
€115.60
Volume
12,414
12,414
Avg. Vol
8,127
8,127
52-wk High
€177.30
€177.30
52-wk Low
€115.40
€115.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.80
|2.75
|2.75
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|884.94
|895.00
|880.00
|939.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|923.18
|934.00
|913.00
|992.44
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|4.36
|5.56
|3.08
|6.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|5.87
|7.01
|4.51
|8.50
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|22.50
|22.50
|22.50
|100.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|145.50
|185.00
|39.50
|27.15
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|884.94
|882.42
|884.92
|901.42
|939.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|923.18
|921.72
|925.45
|946.12
|992.44
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.36
|4.68
|4.82
|5.56
|6.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.87
|6.20
|5.89
|6.90
|8.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
- BRIEF-Virbac Q3 sales fall to 192.7 million euros
- Virbac cuts full-year revenue forecast amid still weak US sales
- BRIEF-Virbac H1 net profit group share rises to 13.9 million euros
- BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs commercialisation agreement with Virbac
- BRIEF-Virbac Q2 consolidated revenue up to 234.8 million euros