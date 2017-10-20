Edition:
Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

VIV.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.47 (-2.19%)
Prev Close
€21.28
Open
€21.39
Day's High
€21.43
Day's Low
€20.78
Volume
3,916,266
Avg. Vol
3,421,873
52-wk High
€21.62
52-wk Low
€15.96

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.27 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 9 9 9
(3) HOLD 7 7 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 3 3
(5) SELL 3 3 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.58 2.68 2.68

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 3,561.50 3,939.00 3,183.99 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 12,116.30 12,752.00 11,201.00 11,218.40
Year Ending Dec-18 15 13,511.80 14,648.40 11,780.00 11,657.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.27 0.38 0.15 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 0.74 0.87 0.53 0.63
Year Ending Dec-18 17 0.93 1.19 0.70 0.77
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 30.55 36.10 26.50 21.15

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,684.24 2,774.00 89.76 3.34
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,339.52 2,663.00 323.48 13.83
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,192.42 3,107.00 85.42 2.68
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,552.38 2,668.00 115.62 4.53
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,620.02 2,553.00 67.02 2.56
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.15 0.13 0.02 11.86
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.10 0.12 0.02 20.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.11 0.10 0.01 6.98
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.14 0.18 0.04 30.91
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.16 0.15 0.00 1.29

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,561.50 3,561.50 3,561.50 3,624.64 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12,116.30 11,995.90 11,846.80 11,372.10 11,218.40
Year Ending Dec-18 13,511.80 13,238.40 13,117.20 11,988.70 11,657.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.32 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.74 0.73 0.73 0.68 0.63
Year Ending Dec-18 0.93 0.92 0.90 0.82 0.77

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

