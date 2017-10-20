Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)
VIV.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.27
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|9
|9
|9
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.58
|2.68
|2.68
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|3,561.50
|3,939.00
|3,183.99
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|12,116.30
|12,752.00
|11,201.00
|11,218.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|13,511.80
|14,648.40
|11,780.00
|11,657.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.27
|0.38
|0.15
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|0.74
|0.87
|0.53
|0.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|0.93
|1.19
|0.70
|0.77
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|30.55
|36.10
|26.50
|21.15
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,684.24
|2,774.00
|89.76
|3.34
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,339.52
|2,663.00
|323.48
|13.83
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,192.42
|3,107.00
|85.42
|2.68
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,552.38
|2,668.00
|115.62
|4.53
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,620.02
|2,553.00
|67.02
|2.56
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.15
|0.13
|0.02
|11.86
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.10
|0.12
|0.02
|20.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.11
|0.10
|0.01
|6.98
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.14
|0.18
|0.04
|30.91
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.16
|0.15
|0.00
|1.29
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3,561.50
|3,561.50
|3,561.50
|3,624.64
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12,116.30
|11,995.90
|11,846.80
|11,372.10
|11,218.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13,511.80
|13,238.40
|13,117.20
|11,988.70
|11,657.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|0.32
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.74
|0.73
|0.73
|0.68
|0.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.93
|0.92
|0.90
|0.82
|0.77
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|0
- Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture
- Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture
- UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia's network should be spun off and listed - minister
- Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 20
- Exclusive: China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina