Vijaya Bank (VJBK.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 37,795.00 37,795.00 37,795.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 5.90 5.90 5.90 --