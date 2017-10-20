Valeo SA (VLOF.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 5,119.50 5,288.00 4,951.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 21 18,979.80 19,519.00 18,512.70 17,797.10 Year Ending Dec-18 21 21,071.70 22,059.00 19,513.00 18,978.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.94 0.94 0.94 -- Year Ending Dec-17 23 4.24 4.64 3.01 4.22 Year Ending Dec-18 23 4.87 5.45 4.00 4.69 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 12.30 13.30 11.30 11.17