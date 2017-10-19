Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 19 19,179.60 22,100.00 16,747.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 24,801.50 26,549.80 22,761.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 35 59,650.30 66,919.00 56,860.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 35 68,252.20 71,753.00 65,065.00 73,195.20 Year Ending Mar-19 36 78,217.70 87,612.70 71,138.00 81,223.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 9 4.57 6.00 3.24 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 7.06 7.35 6.77 -- Year Ending Mar-17 36 13.30 14.70 12.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 36 17.55 20.30 15.70 15.65 Year Ending Mar-19 37 20.22 24.10 16.30 17.82 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 22.24 34.01 13.00 20.93