Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)

VOLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

533.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.10 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs537.45
Open
Rs538.85
Day's High
Rs538.85
Day's Low
Rs530.80
Volume
177,470
Avg. Vol
1,249,407
52-wk High
Rs565.00
52-wk Low
Rs287.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 4.57 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 8 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 13 13 13
(3) HOLD 9 10 11 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(5) SELL 5 5 5 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.54 2.55 2.56 2.49

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 19 19,179.60 22,100.00 16,747.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 24,801.50 26,549.80 22,761.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 35 59,650.30 66,919.00 56,860.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 35 68,252.20 71,753.00 65,065.00 73,195.20
Year Ending Mar-19 36 78,217.70 87,612.70 71,138.00 81,223.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9 4.57 6.00 3.24 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 7.06 7.35 6.77 --
Year Ending Mar-17 36 13.30 14.70 12.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 36 17.55 20.30 15.70 15.65
Year Ending Mar-19 37 20.22 24.10 16.30 17.82
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 22.24 34.01 13.00 20.93

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 19,758.60 19,388.80 369.83 1.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 19,179.60 20,350.60 1,171.03 6.11
Quarter Ending Dec-16 12,154.60 11,745.30 409.29 3.37
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11,713.40 9,580.50 2,132.93 18.21
Quarter Ending Jun-16 18,587.10 18,396.70 190.41 1.02
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5.08 5.55 0.47 9.28
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.57 6.02 1.45 31.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.80 2.42 0.62 34.44
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.88 2.18 0.30 15.72
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.70 4.73 1.03 27.72

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 19,179.60 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 24,801.50 24,801.50 24,586.20 24,586.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 59,650.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 68,252.20 68,252.20 68,242.10 68,274.20 73,195.20
Year Ending Mar-19 78,217.70 78,217.70 78,231.50 78,519.50 81,223.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.57 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 7.06 7.06 6.98 6.67 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17.55 17.53 17.44 17.46 15.65
Year Ending Mar-19 20.22 20.18 20.17 20.13 17.82

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

