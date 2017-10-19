Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)
VOLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
533.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.10 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs537.45
Open
Rs538.85
Day's High
Rs538.85
Day's Low
Rs530.80
Volume
177,470
Avg. Vol
1,249,407
52-wk High
Rs565.00
52-wk Low
Rs287.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|4.57
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|8
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|13
|13
|13
|(3) HOLD
|9
|10
|11
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(5) SELL
|5
|5
|5
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.54
|2.55
|2.56
|2.49
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|19
|19,179.60
|22,100.00
|16,747.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|24,801.50
|26,549.80
|22,761.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|35
|59,650.30
|66,919.00
|56,860.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35
|68,252.20
|71,753.00
|65,065.00
|73,195.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36
|78,217.70
|87,612.70
|71,138.00
|81,223.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9
|4.57
|6.00
|3.24
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|7.06
|7.35
|6.77
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|36
|13.30
|14.70
|12.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|36
|17.55
|20.30
|15.70
|15.65
|Year Ending Mar-19
|37
|20.22
|24.10
|16.30
|17.82
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|22.24
|34.01
|13.00
|20.93
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|19,758.60
|19,388.80
|369.83
|1.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|19,179.60
|20,350.60
|1,171.03
|6.11
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|12,154.60
|11,745.30
|409.29
|3.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11,713.40
|9,580.50
|2,132.93
|18.21
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|18,587.10
|18,396.70
|190.41
|1.02
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5.08
|5.55
|0.47
|9.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.57
|6.02
|1.45
|31.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.80
|2.42
|0.62
|34.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.88
|2.18
|0.30
|15.72
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.70
|4.73
|1.03
|27.72
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|19,179.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|24,801.50
|24,801.50
|24,586.20
|24,586.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|59,650.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|68,252.20
|68,252.20
|68,242.10
|68,274.20
|73,195.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|78,217.70
|78,217.70
|78,231.50
|78,519.50
|81,223.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.57
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|7.06
|7.06
|6.98
|6.67
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17.55
|17.53
|17.44
|17.46
|15.65
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20.22
|20.18
|20.17
|20.13
|17.82
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|2
|0
- BRIEF-Sharp India says co not involved in any negotiation in relation to its AC manufacturing plant in Pune
- BRIEF-Voltas says no proposal approved regarding buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant
- Fitch Affirms Arcelik at 'BB+', Outlook Stable
- BRIEF-Arcelik to set up JV with Voltas for production and sale of home appliances in India