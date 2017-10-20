Edition:
Koninklijke Vopak NV (VOPA.AS)

VOPA.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

36.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€36.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
480,639
52-wk High
€47.89
52-wk Low
€34.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.75 2.54 2.54

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 1,324.96 1,370.81 1,290.80 1,389.61
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1,363.48 1,700.00 1,265.41 1,427.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 2.36 2.80 2.14 2.78
Year Ending Dec-18 11 2.39 2.65 2.17 2.86
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -0.85 -0.85 -0.85 3.68

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 372.00 351.20 20.80 5.59
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.74 0.60 0.14 18.92

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,324.96 1,333.32 1,360.21 1,390.46 1,389.61
Year Ending Dec-18 1,363.48 1,376.15 1,376.15 1,415.01 1,427.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.36 2.41 2.41 2.48 2.78
Year Ending Dec-18 2.39 2.45 2.45 2.55 2.86

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Koninklijke Vopak NV News