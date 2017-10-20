Koninklijke Vopak NV (VOPA.AS)
VOPA.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
36.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
36.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€36.65
€36.65
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
480,639
480,639
52-wk High
€47.89
€47.89
52-wk Low
€34.85
€34.85
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.75
|2.54
|2.54
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|1,324.96
|1,370.81
|1,290.80
|1,389.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|1,363.48
|1,700.00
|1,265.41
|1,427.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|2.36
|2.80
|2.14
|2.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|2.39
|2.65
|2.17
|2.86
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-0.85
|-0.85
|-0.85
|3.68
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|372.00
|351.20
|20.80
|5.59
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.74
|0.60
|0.14
|18.92
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,324.96
|1,333.32
|1,360.21
|1,390.46
|1,389.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,363.48
|1,376.15
|1,376.15
|1,415.01
|1,427.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.36
|2.41
|2.41
|2.48
|2.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.39
|2.45
|2.45
|2.55
|2.86
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|0
|2