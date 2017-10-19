V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)
VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
519.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|4,623.15
|4,623.15
|4,623.15
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|5,909.53
|6,162.00
|5,657.06
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|7,794.17
|8,913.00
|6,675.33
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|9.11
|9.11
|9.11
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|12.80
|14.10
|11.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|16.11
|16.20
|16.03
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,623.15
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5,909.53
|5,909.53
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7,794.17
|7,794.17
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.80
|12.80
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16.11
|16.11
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|--
|--