V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)

VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

519.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.85 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs517.90
Open
Rs521.00
Day's High
Rs531.00
Day's Low
Rs512.05
Volume
196,997
Avg. Vol
333,230
52-wk High
Rs548.80
52-wk Low
Rs94.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 4,623.15 4,623.15 4,623.15 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 5,909.53 6,162.00 5,657.06 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 7,794.17 8,913.00 6,675.33 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 9.11 9.11 9.11 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 12.80 14.10 11.50 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 16.11 16.20 16.03 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4,623.15 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5,909.53 5,909.53 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 7,794.17 7,794.17 -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 9.11 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.80 12.80 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 16.11 16.11 -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

V2 Retail Ltd News

