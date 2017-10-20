Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO)
VRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.93
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|13
|13
|13
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|14
|2,166.13
|2,273.00
|2,031.80
|2,792.74
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|2,056.63
|2,340.00
|1,922.93
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|8,693.35
|8,878.00
|8,494.50
|10,402.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|8,493.23
|9,960.00
|7,752.40
|10,847.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|15
|0.93
|1.22
|0.75
|2.13
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5
|0.70
|1.01
|0.45
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|3.68
|4.16
|3.39
|7.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|3.52
|4.70
|2.64
|8.46
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|-9.73
|-2.00
|-14.90
|12.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,218.52
|2,233.00
|14.48
|0.65
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,183.75
|2,109.00
|74.75
|3.42
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,338.27
|2,403.00
|64.73
|2.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,494.01
|2,479.60
|14.41
|0.58
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,459.55
|2,420.20
|39.35
|1.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.94
|1.03
|0.09
|9.09
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.87
|0.78
|0.09
|9.99
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.20
|1.26
|0.06
|4.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.75
|1.55
|0.20
|11.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.48
|1.40
|0.08
|5.31
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2,166.13
|2,169.31
|2,168.87
|2,169.65
|2,792.74
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2,056.63
|2,056.63
|2,101.20
|2,101.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8,693.35
|8,702.95
|8,705.10
|8,711.12
|10,402.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8,493.23
|8,496.42
|8,501.62
|8,582.85
|10,847.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.93
|0.95
|0.95
|0.96
|2.13
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.70
|0.70
|0.73
|0.73
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.68
|3.67
|3.69
|3.70
|7.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.52
|3.48
|3.50
|3.58
|8.46
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|3
- BRIEF-Ortho Dermatologics, unit of Valeant, announces two-year findings from pivotal phase 3 study of Siliq injection data demonstrating long-term efficacy profile
- BRIEF-Valeant announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes
- BRIEF-Valeant commences cash tender offers for up to $1 bln outstanding principal amount
- BRIEF-Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior secured notes
- BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals completes sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals