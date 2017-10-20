Edition:
Siltronic AG (WAFGn.DE)

WAFGn.DE on Xetra

115.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.45 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€115.35
Open
€116.30
Day's High
€118.00
Day's Low
€115.35
Volume
106,228
Avg. Vol
173,635
52-wk High
€118.00
52-wk Low
€23.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.16 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 2.20 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 336.80 336.80 336.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,169.51 1,202.00 1,157.00 939.00
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,396.10 1,485.00 1,351.00 991.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 2.16 2.16 2.16 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 5.39 5.91 3.60 0.87
Year Ending Dec-18 6 8.74 10.13 3.90 1.74

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 274.67 283.10 8.43 3.07
Quarter Ending Mar-17 259.67 258.00 1.67 0.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 232.40 246.30 13.90 5.98
Quarter Ending Sep-16 233.50 237.00 3.50 1.50
Quarter Ending Jun-16 220.20 229.60 9.40 4.27
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.92 1.13 0.21 22.83
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.62 0.56 0.06 10.40
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.02 0.52 0.50 2,500.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.19 0.16 0.03 17.95
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.01 0.07 0.09 -566.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 336.80 336.80 -- 275.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,169.51 1,169.51 1,158.37 1,158.37 939.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1,396.10 1,396.10 1,291.88 1,282.28 991.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2.16 2.16 -- 0.77 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5.39 5.38 4.81 4.36 0.87
Year Ending Dec-18 8.74 8.71 7.29 6.35 1.74

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

