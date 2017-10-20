Siltronic AG (WAFGn.DE)
WAFGn.DE on Xetra
115.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.16
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|336.80
|336.80
|336.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1,169.51
|1,202.00
|1,157.00
|939.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1,396.10
|1,485.00
|1,351.00
|991.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|2.16
|2.16
|2.16
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|5.39
|5.91
|3.60
|0.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|8.74
|10.13
|3.90
|1.74
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|274.67
|283.10
|8.43
|3.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|259.67
|258.00
|1.67
|0.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|232.40
|246.30
|13.90
|5.98
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|233.50
|237.00
|3.50
|1.50
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|220.20
|229.60
|9.40
|4.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.92
|1.13
|0.21
|22.83
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.62
|0.56
|0.06
|10.40
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.02
|0.52
|0.50
|2,500.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.19
|0.16
|0.03
|17.95
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.01
|0.07
|0.09
|-566.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|336.80
|336.80
|--
|275.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,169.51
|1,169.51
|1,158.37
|1,158.37
|939.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,396.10
|1,396.10
|1,291.88
|1,282.28
|991.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2.16
|2.16
|--
|0.77
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.39
|5.38
|4.81
|4.36
|0.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8.74
|8.71
|7.29
|6.35
|1.74
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|5
|0