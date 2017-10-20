Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd (WBOJ.J)
WBOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,301.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
14,301.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-293.00 (-2.01%)
-293.00 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
14,594.00
14,594.00
Open
14,690.00
14,690.00
Day's High
14,690.00
14,690.00
Day's Low
14,301.00
14,301.00
Volume
136,936
136,936
Avg. Vol
78,077
78,077
52-wk High
16,438.00
16,438.00
52-wk Low
13,250.00
13,250.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.14
|2.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|7
|32,156.30
|34,063.10
|29,940.20
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|6
|34,742.90
|37,014.00
|33,361.00
|33,690.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|6
|38,314.10
|42,697.00
|35,385.20
|35,580.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|7
|1,373.33
|1,692.60
|1,095.60
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|6
|1,696.67
|1,791.00
|1,401.00
|1,607.24
|Year Ending Jun-19
|6
|1,923.78
|2,230.00
|1,556.00
|1,797.07
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|32,156.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|34,742.90
|34,742.90
|34,742.90
|35,217.30
|33,690.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|38,314.10
|38,314.10
|38,314.10
|37,867.00
|35,580.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1,373.33
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1,696.67
|1,696.67
|1,696.67
|1,645.35
|1,607.24
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1,923.78
|1,923.78
|1,923.78
|1,854.40
|1,797.07
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0