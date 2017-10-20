Edition:
United States

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd (WBOJ.J)

WBOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,301.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-293.00 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
14,594.00
Open
14,690.00
Day's High
14,690.00
Day's Low
14,301.00
Volume
136,936
Avg. Vol
78,077
52-wk High
16,438.00
52-wk Low
13,250.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.14 2.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 7 32,156.30 34,063.10 29,940.20 --
Year Ending Jun-18 6 34,742.90 37,014.00 33,361.00 33,690.80
Year Ending Jun-19 6 38,314.10 42,697.00 35,385.20 35,580.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 7 1,373.33 1,692.60 1,095.60 --
Year Ending Jun-18 6 1,696.67 1,791.00 1,401.00 1,607.24
Year Ending Jun-19 6 1,923.78 2,230.00 1,556.00 1,797.07
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 15.00 15.00 15.00 15.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 32,156.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 34,742.90 34,742.90 34,742.90 35,217.30 33,690.80
Year Ending Jun-19 38,314.10 38,314.10 38,314.10 37,867.00 35,580.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1,373.33 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1,696.67 1,696.67 1,696.67 1,645.35 1,607.24
Year Ending Jun-19 1,923.78 1,923.78 1,923.78 1,854.40 1,797.07

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd News