Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)

WEIR.L on London Stock Exchange

2,032.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

8.00 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
2,024.00
Open
2,030.00
Day's High
2,038.00
Day's Low
2,016.00
Volume
1,309,819
Avg. Vol
1,320,936
52-wk High
2,096.00
52-wk Low
1,514.98

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 4 4 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.21 2.21 2.42 2.42

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 2,292.02 2,355.00 2,234.00 1,965.03
Year Ending Dec-18 18 2,522.55 2,810.00 2,359.50 2,090.41
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 92.30 99.80 83.30 81.33
Year Ending Dec-18 19 121.18 149.00 100.10 96.66
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 28.82 32.92 21.30 10.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,292.02 2,292.02 2,290.78 2,253.80 1,965.03
Year Ending Dec-18 2,522.55 2,522.55 2,525.12 2,476.41 2,090.41
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 92.30 92.30 92.12 91.67 81.33
Year Ending Dec-18 121.18 121.18 121.06 119.55 96.66

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

