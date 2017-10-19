Edition:
Westlife Development Ltd (WEST.BO)

WEST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

239.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.20 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs236.40
Open
Rs242.95
Day's High
Rs243.00
Day's Low
Rs236.55
Volume
15,541
Avg. Vol
52,025
52-wk High
Rs282.80
52-wk Low
Rs152.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.33 2.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 2,341.50 2,383.00 2,300.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 9,348.55 9,437.21 9,226.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 10,585.20 10,797.00 10,325.00 11,610.60
Year Ending Mar-19 5 12,656.70 13,014.30 11,972.00 13,225.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 -0.71 -0.20 -1.14 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 -0.05 0.60 -0.90 1.58
Year Ending Mar-19 5 1.22 2.40 -0.40 0.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,480.00 2,600.12 120.12 4.84
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,341.50 2,232.67 108.83 4.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,322.00 2,380.39 58.39 2.51
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,537.00 2,312.95 775.95 50.48
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,284.00 2,262.67 21.33 0.93
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.23 -0.19 0.04 -17.39

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,341.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 9,348.55 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 10,585.20 10,585.20 10,651.90 10,651.90 11,610.60
Year Ending Mar-19 12,656.70 12,656.70 12,688.10 12,688.10 13,225.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 -0.71 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 -0.05 -0.05 -0.01 -0.01 1.58
Year Ending Mar-19 1.22 1.22 1.28 1.28 0.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Westlife Development Ltd News