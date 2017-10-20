John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
WG.L on London Stock Exchange
691.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|4
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.13
|2.14
|2.07
|2.07
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|6,684.50
|10,856.00
|3,918.00
|5,150.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|7,114.95
|10,355.00
|4,052.19
|5,533.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|0.49
|0.75
|-0.16
|0.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|0.57
|0.81
|0.20
|0.71
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|95.60
|95.60
|95.60
|-3.41
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,684.50
|6,591.39
|4,636.78
|4,648.93
|5,150.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7,114.95
|6,785.63
|4,794.47
|4,928.04
|5,533.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.49
|0.47
|0.51
|0.54
|0.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.57
|0.54
|0.60
|0.64
|0.71
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|3
|1
