Wim Plast Ltd (WIMP.BO)
WIMP.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,316.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.90 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs1,315.10
Open
Rs1,359.00
Day's High
Rs1,359.00
Day's Low
Rs1,300.00
Volume
879
Avg. Vol
9,235
52-wk High
Rs1,690.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,260.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|3,731.15
|3,770.30
|3,692.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|4,236.98
|4,357.00
|4,116.97
|4,859.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|4,939.17
|5,185.00
|4,693.35
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|40.37
|41.03
|39.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|46.18
|50.40
|41.96
|55.28
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|53.11
|62.50
|43.72
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|850.41
|986.05
|135.64
|15.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|832.62
|800.10
|32.52
|3.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|967.19
|1,032.48
|65.29
|6.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|864.92
|827.92
|37.00
|4.28
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|627.02
|669.68
|42.66
|6.80
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,731.15
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4,236.98
|4,236.98
|4,236.98
|4,236.98
|4,859.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,939.17
|4,939.17
|4,939.17
|4,939.17
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings