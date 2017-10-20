Edition:
United States

Diebold Nixdorf AG (WING.DE)

WING.DE on Xetra

71.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.08 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
€70.92
Open
€71.16
Day's High
€71.60
Day's Low
€70.91
Volume
22,045
Avg. Vol
21,302
52-wk High
€73.62
52-wk Low
€64.56

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.60 2.33 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1 2,400.00 2,400.00 2,400.00 2,612.31
Year Ending Sep-18 1 2,450.00 2,450.00 2,450.00 2,663.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 2 3.13 3.41 2.86 4.02
Year Ending Sep-18 2 3.66 3.83 3.50 4.26
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.48 6.48 6.48 55.23

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 602.00 602.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 605.00 605.48 0.48 0.08
Quarter Ending Dec-16 680.00 619.00 61.00 8.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 657.74 640.22 17.53 2.66
Quarter Ending Jun-16 559.27 629.40 70.13 12.54

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 2,400.00 2,400.00 2,468.50 2,438.37 2,612.31
Year Ending Sep-18 2,450.00 2,450.00 2,525.50 2,485.26 2,663.46

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

