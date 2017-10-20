Edition:
Wilmar International Ltd (WLIL.SI)

WLIL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.32SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
$3.33
Open
$3.33
Day's High
$3.34
Day's Low
$3.29
Volume
4,001,400
Avg. Vol
5,992,332
52-wk High
$4.00
52-wk Low
$3.08

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.06 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 10 10 10 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.41 2.35

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 12,612.40 13,377.90 11,846.80 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 10,461.00 10,461.00 10,461.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 43,797.30 47,925.20 39,861.00 44,380.60
Year Ending Dec-18 18 45,652.50 49,999.00 40,054.10 47,299.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.06 0.07 0.05 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.04 0.05 0.03 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 0.18 0.20 0.15 0.19
Year Ending Dec-18 19 0.20 0.24 0.15 0.20
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.78 13.40 8.15 6.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10,750.80 10,599.40 151.30 1.41
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,012.50 10,570.00 442.53 4.02
Quarter Ending Dec-16 12,511.10 11,947.20 563.87 4.51
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11,576.00 11,084.30 491.69 4.25
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10,470.70 9,367.50 1,103.18 10.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.04 0.01 0.03 75.61
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.04 0.06 0.01 30.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.06 0.09 0.02 37.56
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.06 0.06 0.00 3.33
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.04 -0.04 0.00 -12.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 12,612.40 12,612.40 12,612.40 11,636.50 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 10,461.00 10,461.00 10,461.00 10,053.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 43,797.30 43,797.30 43,892.00 43,733.80 44,380.60
Year Ending Dec-18 45,652.50 45,652.50 45,652.50 45,527.40 47,299.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.05 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.19
Year Ending Dec-18 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

