Wilmar International Ltd (WLIL.SI)
WLIL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
3.32SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
$3.33
Open
$3.33
Day's High
$3.34
Day's Low
$3.29
Volume
4,001,400
Avg. Vol
5,992,332
52-wk High
$4.00
52-wk Low
$3.08
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.06
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|10
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.41
|2.35
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|12,612.40
|13,377.90
|11,846.80
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|10,461.00
|10,461.00
|10,461.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|43,797.30
|47,925.20
|39,861.00
|44,380.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|45,652.50
|49,999.00
|40,054.10
|47,299.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.06
|0.07
|0.05
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.04
|0.05
|0.03
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|0.18
|0.20
|0.15
|0.19
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|0.20
|0.24
|0.15
|0.20
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|10.78
|13.40
|8.15
|6.12
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|10,750.80
|10,599.40
|151.30
|1.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,012.50
|10,570.00
|442.53
|4.02
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|12,511.10
|11,947.20
|563.87
|4.51
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11,576.00
|11,084.30
|491.69
|4.25
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|10,470.70
|9,367.50
|1,103.18
|10.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.04
|0.01
|0.03
|75.61
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.04
|0.06
|0.01
|30.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.06
|0.09
|0.02
|37.56
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.06
|0.06
|0.00
|3.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0.00
|-12.50
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|12,612.40
|12,612.40
|12,612.40
|11,636.50
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|10,461.00
|10,461.00
|10,461.00
|10,053.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|43,797.30
|43,797.30
|43,892.00
|43,733.80
|44,380.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|45,652.50
|45,652.50
|45,652.50
|45,527.40
|47,299.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.19
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Wilmar International acquires 50 pct stake in Three-A (Qinhuangdao) Food Industries Co
- BRIEF-Wilmar International says unit acquired 50 pct equity stake in Aalst chocolate
- BRIEF-Wilmar International says Archer Daniels Midland Asia-Pacific acquires 40 mln shares in co
- UPDATE 1-Singapore's Wilmar posts Q2 profit; sees tropical oils improving in H2
- Singapore's Wilmar posts Q2 profit