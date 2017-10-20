Worldline SA (WLN.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 18 1,600.22 1,625.50 1,583.00 1,524.05 Year Ending Dec-18 18 1,735.39 1,775.73 1,687.00 1,617.49 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 17 1.18 1.27 1.03 1.12 Year Ending Dec-18 17 1.38 1.48 1.21 1.30 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 13.69 17.27 9.30 14.48