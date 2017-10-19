Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)
WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
67.20INR
67.20INR
Change (% chg)
Rs3.60 (+5.66%)
Rs3.60 (+5.66%)
Prev Close
Rs63.60
Open
Rs64.10
Day's High
Rs68.75
Day's Low
Rs64.00
Volume
1,830,506
Avg. Vol
828,108
52-wk High
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|15,750.00
|15,750.00
|15,750.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|18,000.00
|18,000.00
|18,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|64,196.60
|64,583.80
|63,560.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|69,951.30
|72,972.00
|67,882.00
|75,702.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|77,860.00
|79,275.00
|75,406.00
|86,953.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|5.92
|7.80
|3.55
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|6.17
|6.70
|5.80
|8.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|7.38
|7.80
|6.80
|19.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|16,341.30
|12,911.50
|3,429.83
|20.99
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,750.00
|15,015.10
|734.90
|4.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|15,571.50
|13,067.70
|2,503.80
|16.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|15,825.00
|15,757.10
|67.90
|0.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|13,579.30
|12,249.60
|1,329.71
|9.79
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,750.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|18,000.00
|18,000.00
|18,000.00
|18,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|64,196.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|69,951.30
|69,951.30
|70,573.70
|70,573.70
|75,702.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|77,860.00
|77,860.00
|79,172.00
|79,172.00
|86,953.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings