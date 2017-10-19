Wonderla Holidays Ltd (WOHL.NS)
WOHL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
367.45INR
19 Oct 2017
367.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.12%)
Rs0.45 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs367.00
Rs367.00
Open
Rs370.00
Rs370.00
Day's High
Rs370.00
Rs370.00
Day's Low
Rs360.20
Rs360.20
Volume
4,988
4,988
Avg. Vol
23,236
23,236
52-wk High
Rs412.00
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs316.00
Rs316.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.80
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.83
|1.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|590.50
|631.00
|512.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|2,647.29
|2,794.00
|2,476.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|3,171.25
|3,324.00
|2,932.00
|3,414.89
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|3,686.25
|3,888.00
|3,508.00
|3,938.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|0.80
|0.80
|0.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|8.48
|9.80
|7.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|11.15
|13.30
|9.70
|14.78
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|14.82
|16.50
|14.10
|17.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|973.00
|1,023.34
|50.34
|5.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|590.50
|612.14
|21.64
|3.66
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|612.00
|571.03
|40.97
|6.69
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|526.33
|502.42
|23.92
|4.54
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|383.00
|445.00
|62.00
|16.19
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|590.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2,647.29
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3,171.25
|3,171.25
|3,171.25
|3,171.25
|3,414.89
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3,686.25
|3,686.25
|3,686.25
|3,686.25
|3,938.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings