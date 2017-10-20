Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 56.31 58.00 55.00 85.58 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 60.92 61.70 60.15 -- Year Ending Dec-17 3 231.32 235.66 227.10 337.96 Year Ending Dec-18 3 249.25 258.95 239.90 354.35 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 -0.11 -0.10 -0.12 -0.10 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 -0.07 -0.06 -0.08 -- Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.47 -0.44 -0.49 -0.59 Year Ending Dec-18 3 -0.21 -0.16 -0.25 -0.44 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 30.00 30.00 30.00 30.00