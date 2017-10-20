Edition:
United States

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT.TO)

WPRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.48CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.18 (-3.86%)
Prev Close
$4.66
Open
$4.67
Day's High
$4.75
Day's Low
$4.48
Volume
228,253
Avg. Vol
162,730
52-wk High
$5.11
52-wk Low
$1.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.11 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.60 2.60 2.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 56.31 58.00 55.00 85.58
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 60.92 61.70 60.15 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3 231.32 235.66 227.10 337.96
Year Ending Dec-18 3 249.25 258.95 239.90 354.35
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 -0.11 -0.10 -0.12 -0.10
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 -0.07 -0.06 -0.08 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.47 -0.44 -0.49 -0.59
Year Ending Dec-18 3 -0.21 -0.16 -0.25 -0.44
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 30.00 30.00 30.00 30.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 58.44 62.08 3.64 6.23
Quarter Ending Mar-17 77.74 60.02 17.72 22.79
Quarter Ending Dec-16 74.58 80.40 5.82 7.80
Quarter Ending Sep-16 95.00 76.10 18.90 19.89
Quarter Ending Jun-16 57.61 44.36 13.25 23.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.14 -0.10 0.04 -28.57
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.16 -0.10 0.05 -35.48
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.20 -0.43 0.23 -109.76
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.13 -0.18 0.05 -40.30
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.15 0.11 0.26 -173.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 56.31 56.31 56.31 56.31 85.58
Quarter Ending Mar-18 60.92 60.92 60.92 60.92 --
Year Ending Dec-17 231.32 231.32 231.32 231.32 337.96
Year Ending Dec-18 249.25 249.25 249.25 249.25 354.35
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.11 -0.11 -0.11 -0.11 -0.10
Quarter Ending Mar-18 -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 --
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.47 -0.47 -0.47 -0.47 -0.59
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.21 -0.21 -0.21 -0.21 -0.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Westport Fuel Systems Inc News

» More WPRT.TO News