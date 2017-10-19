Edition:
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WSTC.NS)

WSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

183.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs183.45
Open
Rs183.00
Day's High
Rs185.95
Day's Low
Rs182.50
Volume
19,715
Avg. Vol
109,483
52-wk High
Rs213.50
52-wk Low
Rs116.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 18,360.40 18,360.40 18,360.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 15.51 15.51 15.51 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 3,184.00 3,447.76 263.76 8.28
Quarter Ending Sep-11 3,222.32 3,413.54 191.22 5.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 18,360.40 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd News

