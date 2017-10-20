Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)
WTB.L on London Stock Exchange
3,953.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-26.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
3,979.00
Open
4,000.00
Day's High
4,010.00
Day's Low
3,931.00
Volume
498,897
Avg. Vol
605,560
52-wk High
4,333.00
52-wk Low
3,365.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|February
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|10
|9
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|4
|3
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.69
|2.68
|2.56
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|18
|3,129.02
|3,155.98
|3,104.24
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|21
|3,367.57
|3,625.79
|3,293.20
|3,425.37
|Year Ending Feb-19
|20
|3,611.61
|3,708.00
|3,511.50
|3,685.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|21
|243.81
|264.00
|197.10
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|24
|256.99
|272.36
|245.11
|261.56
|Year Ending Feb-19
|22
|275.54
|291.04
|259.40
|285.72
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|6.87
|7.90
|6.50
|5.99
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|3,129.02
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|3,367.57
|3,367.57
|3,368.05
|3,365.19
|3,425.37
|Year Ending Feb-19
|3,611.61
|3,620.04
|3,620.75
|3,616.45
|3,685.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|243.81
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|256.99
|257.12
|257.40
|255.70
|261.56
|Year Ending Feb-19
|275.54
|276.49
|276.72
|276.21
|285.72
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|1
|3
