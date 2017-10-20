Edition:
Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)

WTB.L on London Stock Exchange

3,953.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-26.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
3,979.00
Open
4,000.00
Day's High
4,010.00
Day's Low
3,931.00
Volume
498,897
Avg. Vol
605,560
52-wk High
4,333.00
52-wk Low
3,365.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- February 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 10 9 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 4 3
(5) SELL 2 2 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.69 2.68 2.56 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 18 3,129.02 3,155.98 3,104.24 --
Year Ending Feb-18 21 3,367.57 3,625.79 3,293.20 3,425.37
Year Ending Feb-19 20 3,611.61 3,708.00 3,511.50 3,685.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 21 243.81 264.00 197.10 --
Year Ending Feb-18 24 256.99 272.36 245.11 261.56
Year Ending Feb-19 22 275.54 291.04 259.40 285.72
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 6.87 7.90 6.50 5.99

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 3,129.02 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 3,367.57 3,367.57 3,368.05 3,365.19 3,425.37
Year Ending Feb-19 3,611.61 3,620.04 3,620.75 3,616.45 3,685.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 243.81 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 256.99 257.12 257.40 255.70 261.56
Year Ending Feb-19 275.54 276.49 276.72 276.21 285.72

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 1 3
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Whitbread PLC News

