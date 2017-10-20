Edition:
Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (WUWGn.DE)

WUWGn.DE on Xetra

23.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.11 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
€23.05
Open
€23.28
Day's High
€23.30
Day's Low
€23.08
Volume
23,065
Avg. Vol
74,778
52-wk High
€23.45
52-wk Low
€16.89

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.40 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 4,390.65 5,701.50 3,914.00 4,036.50
Year Ending Dec-18 4 4,360.77 5,500.50 3,927.00 4,093.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 2.82 2.91 2.75 2.55
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2.67 2.81 2.44 2.58

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 975.00 999.63 24.63 2.53
Quarter Ending Mar-16 965.00 995.66 30.66 3.18
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.68 0.74 0.06 8.82
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.64 0.59 0.05 7.81
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.61 0.61 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.65 0.67 0.02 3.08

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,390.65 4,390.65 4,390.65 4,390.65 4,036.50
Year Ending Dec-18 4,360.77 4,360.77 4,360.77 4,360.77 4,093.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.82 2.82 2.82 2.82 2.55
Year Ending Dec-18 2.67 2.67 2.64 2.64 2.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

