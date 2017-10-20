X Fab Silicon Foundries EV (XFAB.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 497.73 555.67 479.77 -- Year Ending Dec-18 5 563.65 616.31 509.57 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.35 0.39 0.28 -- Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.44 0.52 0.32 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 1 2.84 2.84 2.84 --