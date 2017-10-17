Edition:
United States

Yatas Yatak ve Yorgan Sanayi Ticaret AS (YATAS.IS)

YATAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

20.90TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.12TL (-0.57%)
Prev Close
21.02TL
Open
21.12TL
Day's High
21.24TL
Day's Low
20.70TL
Volume
169,648
Avg. Vol
437,256
52-wk High
21.44TL
52-wk Low
3.67TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 770.50 771.00 770.00 500.67
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1,011.00 1,011.00 1,011.00 562.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.15 1.15 1.15 0.47
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1.56 1.56 1.56 0.62

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 198.00 194.67 3.33 1.68
Quarter Ending Mar-17 145.70 151.82 6.12 4.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.60 0.16 4.44 96.61

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 770.50 770.50 751.33 716.00 500.67
Year Ending Dec-18 1,011.00 1,011.00 980.00 943.33 562.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.15 1.15 1.15 0.95 0.47
Year Ending Dec-18 1.56 1.56 1.56 1.18 0.62

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Yatas Yatak ve Yorgan Sanayi Ticaret AS News

» More YATAS.IS News